RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RNG opened at $124.06 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $121.09 and a 12-month high of $394.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.09 and its 200 day moving average is $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

