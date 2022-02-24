RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $225.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average is $212.81. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $121.09 and a twelve month high of $394.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

