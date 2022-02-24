RichQUACK.com Hits Market Capitalization of $63.25 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $63.25 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.75 or 0.06880485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.38 or 0.98519118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047864 BTC.

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

