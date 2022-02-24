Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.91

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RCDO stock opened at GBX 436 ($5.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. Ricardo has a 52 week low of GBX 352.68 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 510 ($6.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £271.27 million and a PE ratio of 154.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 454.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 430.85.

RCDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.28) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.75) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.28) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

