Rheinmetall (RHM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM):

2/14/2022 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/14/2022 – Rheinmetall was given a new €115.00 ($130.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/14/2022 – Rheinmetall was given a new €119.00 ($135.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/3/2022 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2022 – Rheinmetall was given a new €121.00 ($137.50) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/19/2022 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – Rheinmetall was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

RHM traded up €0.88 ($1.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €96.78 ($109.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.46. Rheinmetall AG has a 52-week low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 52-week high of €98.30 ($111.70).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

