Reviewing QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -15.75% -12.24% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

This is a summary of recent ratings for QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 0 4 1 0 2.20 Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

QuantumScape presently has a consensus price target of $34.83, indicating a potential upside of 146.87%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 142.00%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

QuantumScape has a beta of 10.22, meaning that its stock price is 922% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($2.86) -4.93 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 12.27 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -65.69

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

