Reviewing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST)

Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST – Get Rating) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adstar and Microsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Microsoft 0 1 31 1 3.00

Microsoft has a consensus target price of $358.52, indicating a potential upside of 27.92%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adstar and Microsoft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adstar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microsoft $168.09 billion 12.50 $61.27 billion $9.39 29.85

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Adstar.

Profitability

This table compares Adstar and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adstar N/A N/A N/A Microsoft 38.50% 45.73% 20.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Adstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Microsoft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microsoft beats Adstar on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in North Merrick, NY.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions. The Intelligent Cloud segment refers to the public, private, and hybrid server products and cloud services of the company, which can power modern business. The More Personal Computing segment encompasses products and services geared towards the interests of end users, developers, and information technology professionals in all devices. The firm also offers operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, video games, personal computers, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and intelligent devices and accessories. The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

