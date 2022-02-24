Reviewing Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 6 14 0 2.70 CBTX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus price target of $185.12, indicating a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than CBTX.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.99 $12.39 billion $26.84 5.57 CBTX $148.36 million 4.97 $35.60 million $1.46 20.53

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 38.68% 19.77% 2.90% CBTX 24.00% 6.41% 0.87%

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CBTX has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats CBTX on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994, and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About CBTX (Get Rating)

CBTX, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

