Research Analysts Set Expectations for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.71.

TSE UNS opened at C$26.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$8.69 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,069.20.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

