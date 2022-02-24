Research Analysts Set Expectations for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

