Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wacker Neuson (WAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wacker Neuson (ETR: WAC) recently:

2/21/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/14/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €32.00 ($36.36) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/10/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €32.00 ($36.36) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/9/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €32.00 ($36.36) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

1/24/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €31.00 ($35.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

WAC traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €21.66 ($24.61). 41,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43. Wacker Neuson SE has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($18.69) and a 52-week high of €30.90 ($35.11). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

