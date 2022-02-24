Repsol, S.A. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repsol in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the energy company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

