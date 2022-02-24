ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReneSola is currently expanding its business rapidly in the international markets. As of Sep 30, 2021, RenSola had mid-to-late-stage projects of 464 MW in the United States. Additionally, the company’s projects are under development in the states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and California. ReneSola currently holds a solid solvency position. Apart from China, the United States continues to be a large and lucrative market for ReneSola. However, in the past year, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. A consistent trade war between the United States and China might have an adverse effect on ReneSola’s business, which has a presence in both these nations. Rising polysilicon cost may hurt smooth installations, thereby resulting in project delays for ReneSola, which might hurt the stock.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ReneSola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $358.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 2.37. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 1,459,644 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 833,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 615,065 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

