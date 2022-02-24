Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CODI stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

