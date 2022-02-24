Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGM opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $137.01.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

