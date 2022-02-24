Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,657 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -322.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

