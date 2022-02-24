Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 423,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Triumph Group worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 109,978.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

