Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 22,600 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $97.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.67.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.