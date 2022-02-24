Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 9,943 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Frederick Dwozan bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $305,250. Company insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

CBAN opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $333.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

CBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

