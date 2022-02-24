Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,160 shares of company stock worth $16,016,401 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $172.67 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $131.13 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

