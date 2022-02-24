Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $233,000 Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ENI by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ENI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ENI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ENI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in ENI by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.
About ENI (Get Rating)
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
