Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 4,791 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $139.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.27 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,204 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

