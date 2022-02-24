Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 11,664 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

