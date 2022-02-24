Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $61,325.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RDFN stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $92.83. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 16,944.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 72.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

