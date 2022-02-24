Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) will post ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.64). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($3.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redbox.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. began coverage on Redbox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Redbox in the fourth quarter valued at $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter worth about $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDBX traded down 0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 1.72. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,604. Redbox has a one year low of 1.69 and a one year high of 27.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 5.27.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

