Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Instruments (NATI)

National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2022 – National Instruments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/9/2022 – National Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/5/2022 – National Instruments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2022 – National Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 730,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $46.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $85,247.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock valued at $249,555. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,925,000 after acquiring an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National Instruments by 865.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,771,000 after purchasing an additional 117,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in National Instruments by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,558,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

