Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for YETI (YETI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for YETI (NYSE: YETI):

2/18/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $121.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $83.00.

2/18/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $104.00 to $89.00.

2/17/2022 – YETI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/16/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $124.00 to $89.00.

2/4/2022 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/26/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $100.00.

NYSE YETI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,610. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in YETI by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

