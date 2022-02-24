RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Wedbush

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.33% from the stock’s previous close.

REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. RealReal’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,284 shares of company stock worth $1,447,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

