Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.54

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.54 and last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 116836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.48.

Get Real Matters alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$423.24 million and a PE ratio of 12.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.