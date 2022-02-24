Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Reading International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

