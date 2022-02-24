RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

NYSE RMAX opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $541.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.47. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 69,991 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

