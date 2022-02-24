RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
RE/MAX has raised its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.
NYSE RMAX opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $541.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.47. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $43.85.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 69,991 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.