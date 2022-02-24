Raymond James Reiterates “C$70.50” Price Target for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$70.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.80. 430,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,346. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$49.20 and a one year high of C$62.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.80.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

