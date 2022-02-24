Raymond James Reiterates “C$26.00” Price Target for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gibson Energy to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a neutral rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.43.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.70 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.34 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.52%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

