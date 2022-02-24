Raymond James Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $36.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.62.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 851.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $132,068,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 674.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $97,830,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.