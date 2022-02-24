Raymond James Analysts Give B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) a $6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.16.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 1,956,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 27.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,818,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 602,811 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 171,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

