Rage Fan Price Reaches $0.0060 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $338,364.25 and approximately $23,242.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.48 or 0.06833651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,384.29 or 1.00289251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048113 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

