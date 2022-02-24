Qurate Retail (QRTEB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QRTEB opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

