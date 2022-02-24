QuickSwap Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $51.39 million and approximately $14.95 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $157.11 or 0.00407181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.75 or 0.06880485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.38 or 0.98519118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047864 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

