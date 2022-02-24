Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.60

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.60 and traded as high as C$30.39. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.28, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. The stock has a market cap of C$7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

