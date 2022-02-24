Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.
Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.
Quaker Chemical stock opened at $196.07 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $194.54 and a fifty-two week high of $300.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.45.
KWR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)
Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.
