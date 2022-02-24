Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Increased by Analyst

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $337,689,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

