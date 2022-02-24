Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

CSL has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $228.68 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $143.88 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average is $223.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

