Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after acquiring an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

