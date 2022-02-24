Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Issued By Truist Financial

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

FMS opened at $32.42 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter worth about $224,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

