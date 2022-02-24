Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

MTW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $562.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.