Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.00 ($13.64) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.79. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

