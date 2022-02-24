Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Issued By Truist Financial

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $195.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

