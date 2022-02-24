Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 586432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of C$27.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09.
About Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU)
