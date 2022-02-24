Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €115.78 ($131.57).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €86.88 ($98.73) on Wednesday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.21.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

