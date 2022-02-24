Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.
PEG stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 156,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,552. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.