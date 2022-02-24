Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.

PEG stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 156,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,552. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

